Knoxville Police: Powell man flees from Oldsmobile, arrested for attempted vehicle theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of watchful eyes kept a car from being stolen from an automotive repair shop on Friday.

Timothy Renda

Knoxville Police officers saw a man inside an Oldsmobile Cutlass around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Transmission Corporation of America located in the 5300 block of Clinton Highway. According to the officers, the man, 33-year-old Timothy Renda of Powell, fled on foot as they approached.

Renda was found a short time later in a wooded area nearby.

In the subsequent search following the arrest, police said tools consistent in the use of burglaries were found.

Renda has been charged with evading arrest, possession of burglary tools and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Knoxville Police say it is unknown at this time how many additional vehicles were possibly burglarized prior to the arrival of officers and additional charges could be added.

