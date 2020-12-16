Knoxville Police pursuit ends with juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police officers arrested two juvenile suspects on Tuesday after a pursuit in North Knoxville.

Around 8:15 p.m. Knoxville Police officers identified a silver Toyota Camry on Western Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved in two shootings that occurred earlier in the day.

The vehicle fled when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed at the ramp to Interstate 275 South from Baxter Avenue and took the two juveniles into custody.

A 16-year-old male was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and evading arrest.

Both suspects were charged with automobile theft as it was discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Knox County. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added as that investigation progresses.

The vehicle was being sought in connection with a shooting around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Kenner Avenue and Taylor Homes Road and another around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Moses Avenue and College Street. No injuries were reported as a result of either shooting, but various damage to property and residences was reported.