Knoxville Police recover 4 firearms from 3 traffic stops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said increased patrols led them to confiscate of four guns and make several arrests Tuesday.

KPD recovered four firearms and made three arrests Tuesday. A male subject was arrested on weapon and drug charges after each of the three traffic stops, according to an official Facebook post.

The guns were found during three traffic stops as part of the department’s enhanced patrols in East Knoxville, following the fatal shootings of several Austin-East Magnet High School students this year.