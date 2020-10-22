Knoxville Police recruits in training to join department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department’s second basic recruit class of 2020 is in week six of training.

KPD posted a training video on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. Twenty-four recruits and two cadets have been working out, learning about teamwork, and participating in community service projects.

“It’s been challenging for sure,” recruit Micha Bohon said. “You’re learning a lot … making you grow character … teaching you about different people and behaviors and how to come together and work really hard.”

The class has 16 weeks of training left. They’re training extensively on everything from firearms and criminal justice to ethics and de-escalation techniques.

KPD is doubling down on recruitment efforts during October. You can find more information on the department’s recruitment webpage joinknoxpd.com.

LATEST STORIES