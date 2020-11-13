Knoxville Police reimplementing COVID-19 precautions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department will reimplement its COVID-19 safety measures starting Friday morning.

What this means, is that officers will limit their response to only emergencies that require immediate police presence or intervention; or calls that involve a threat of violence.

Now, officers will not respond to non-injury crashes, unless multiple cars are involved or the roadway is blocked. Animal Control officer will only respond to emergency calls where an animal is in immediate danger or poses an immediate threat to the public.

E-911 operators will screen callers for possible symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 if an officer is responding.

If a possible illness is identified, officers will ask the caller to step outside.

Knoxville Police cited higher COVID-19 cases in making the decision to reimplement its safety measures; earlier this year, the department had implemented the protocols due to the pandemic.