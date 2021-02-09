Knoxville Police remind gymgoers to lock up valuables after two cars stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is advising people against leaving valuables unlocked at the gym after two people had their keys, and then their cars, stolen.

KPD said on Feb. 3 they are searching for someone suspected of stealing from lockers at local Planet Fitness locations. In one instance, a credit card was stolen that was later used at a Mapco gas station on Middlebrook Pike.

The department issued another warning after they say on at least two occasions, suspects not only stole the victim’s wallet and keys, but left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.