KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department reported that there were zero fatal crashes within the city limits over the July 4th weekend.

KPD posted a traffic report on social media that shows the data from July 1, 4 p.m. to July 4, 11:59 p.m.

The report shows the following:

Crash investigations: 67

Crashes with injury: 11

Warning citations: 166

Motorists assisted: 36

DUI arrests: 9

Citations: 289

KPD has also acquired a DUI checkpoint trailer for future DUI checkpoints and as a static display at events around the City of Knoxville to educate drivers about the dangers of driving while under the influence.

In Knox County, the Sheriff’s Department also said there were zero fatalities and 14 DUI arrests.