1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases hit 52,155 with 724 new cases on Monday
Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 4th new COVID-19 death in last 5 days, 9th overall
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

Knoxville Police reports several arrests, citations over Fourth of July weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police reported Monday its increased patrol efforts from the Fourth of July holiday weekend resulted in several arrests and citations.

PREVIOUS STORY: KPD increasing patrols for Fourth of July weekend

According to the stats released on Monday, July 6, Knoxville Police Department officers made 73 arrests, issued 68 citations, issued 52 warning citations, responded to 46 nonfatal crashes, made 18 motorist assists, and recorded five DUIs during the holiday weekend.

The window of the increased parol effort was from 4 p.m. Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter