KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police reported Monday its increased patrol efforts from the Fourth of July holiday weekend resulted in several arrests and citations.
PREVIOUS STORY: KPD increasing patrols for Fourth of July weekend
According to the stats released on Monday, July 6, Knoxville Police Department officers made 73 arrests, issued 68 citations, issued 52 warning citations, responded to 46 nonfatal crashes, made 18 motorist assists, and recorded five DUIs during the holiday weekend.
The window of the increased parol effort was from 4 p.m. Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Pandemic presents unique challenges for kids with special needs and their families
- Knoxville Police reports several arrests, citations over Fourth of July weekend
- Coronavirus: Hamilton County issues mask mandate
- Reopening Schools: Blount County Schools to start July 29
- Senator: Brands, companies should take action against racial inequality