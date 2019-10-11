Knoxville police rescue dog from stolen vehicle, reunites him with owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police officers were able to solve a stolen vehicle case and reunite a missing dog with its owner in one fell swoop Friday.

Officers responded to a vehicle theft at a store on Newcom Avenue in West Knoxville Thursday just after 9 p.m. The victim, who is a traveling repairman from Wisconsin, was at the market doing business. He stated he travels with his best friend and pet, a seven-year-old Border Collie named “Russell”, who was patiently waiting for him when an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole it.

Early Friday morning, KPD officers located the stolen vehicle at a local park along with Russell the dog.

Animal control transported Rusell to Young-Williams Animal Shelter where he was reunited with his owner. KPD shared this heartwarming photo of the two on their Facebook page.

Stolen Vehicle and Stolen Dog Recovered On Thursday, October 10, 2019 at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a…

Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Friday, October 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter