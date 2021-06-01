1 person dead after shooting north of downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died following a shooting north of downtown Knoxville Tuesday on afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD reports officers were dispatched to 1100 Vermont Avenue to a shooting with a victim. Arriving officers found an adult male victim inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says officers are interviewing several individuals that were at the scene when KPD arrived.

The investigation is led by the Violent Crimes Unit and the investigation is in the preliminary stage. No suspects have been arrested or charged in this incident.

