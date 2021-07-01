Knoxville Police: Safety City gives children chance to learn through play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Safety City is open for summer and families were already enjoying the miniature Scruffy City on Thursday.

The 11-acre park, which is a “child-sized Knoxville,” helps children learn as they play with a primary focus on educating school-aged kids on pedestrian, vehicle, bicycle, and fire safety. Safety City is a community service project of the Knoxville Police Department.

“Children don’t play like they used to,” Joyce Miller, training specialist with KPD, said. “They’re stuck in front of their video games or tablets. They don’t get out to play like we did back in the old days. However this allows them to get out, get experience and maybe even develop some social skills because when you’re interacting with others, you develop those skills.”

During the academic school year, elementary students are brought to Safety City on school field trips.

The Police Department also says the park offers safety education within a child-sized setting complete with buildings, paved streets and sidewalks, working traffic signals, and traffic signs. Students are able to practice and demonstrate their safety skills in participatory activities on the Safety City site. Participatory instruction can include pedestrian exercises and traffic activities through driving child-size vehicles.

During the summer, Safety City is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.