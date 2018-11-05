Knoxville police search for home burglary suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police are asking for help to fin a man they say burglarized a home on E. Inskip Drive on Sunday afternoon.
The Knoxville Police Department says the suspect rummaged through the home and left with the victim's video game system and prescription medication.
Officers say during much of the burglary, the suspect was talking to someone on a cell phone and looking out the front window.
Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call (865) 215-7212.
- Knoxville police search for home burglary suspect
