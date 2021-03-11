Knoxville Police searching for 3 suspects after assault near UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking three suspects believed to be involved in an assault near the University of Tennessee.

The assault occurred around midnight on March 6 near White Avenue and 19th Street in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center following the incident.

Investigators are seeking public assistance to help identify the three pictured suspects of an assault that occurred on 3/6/21 at around midnight. The three suspects severely beat a male victim near White Ave. and 19th St. The victim was transported to UTMC for medical attention. pic.twitter.com/zJ6QFom9OD — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 11, 2021

The three are believed to be involved in other crimes in the area as well.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact KPD investigator Riddle at 865-215-7014 or email at triddle@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.