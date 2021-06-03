Knoxville Police searching for 65-year-old man with dementia; TBI issues Silver Alert

The Knoxville Police Department is requesting public assistance to help locate missing 65-year-old Michael (Mike) Shular, who was last seen June 3, 2021. (Photo via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Thursday they are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man who has dementia and is non-communicative.

KPD said 65-year-old Michael (Mike) Shular was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly left from the 5900 block of Wassman Drive in a silver Honda CRV (TN tag 6N4-3S0) that has a red ball on the antenna.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a Silver Alert late Thursday for Shular; describing him as standing 5’10”, weighs 150 lbs. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

photo of the vehicle Michael Shular is reportedly driving. (Photo via KPD)

Shular was wearing a black shirt, black plaid pajama pants and had a green ID bracelet. If you see Michael Shular, or have info about his whereabouts, call Knoxville PD at (865) 215-4010 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.