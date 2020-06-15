Knoxville Police searching for 74-year-old man with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man with dementia.

Daniel Jacobson, 74, was last seen around 8:25 p.m. Sunday when he left a residence in the 3100 block of Sanderson Road in North Knoxville.

Jacobson was in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Tennessee license plate. The Tacoma is champagne colored, has four doors, and is missing a front bumper. The driver-side rear window is also broken.

Jacobson has long, gray hair and a beard. He also has a large knot on his forehead. KPD believes he could be in the area of the Food City on Western Avenue and Palmetto Road. He may also be driving towards Maryland.

Knoxville Police said there is no updated pictures currently available of Jacobson.

Anyone with potential information concerning Jacobson’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

