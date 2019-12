KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police investigators are searching for a person who robbed a Weigel’s location Monday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, an unknown male robbed the Weigel’s store on Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Police say “the black male suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and fled the store on foot.”

The man ran toward Cherry Street and Interstate 40, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

KPD officers are looking to identify the suspect pictured below, who robbed the Weigel’s on Cherry Street on 12/9 at around 10:30 p.m. The black male suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and fled the store on foot in the direction of Cherry and I-40. pic.twitter.com/b4yBgNsuHX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 11, 2019

LATEST STORIES