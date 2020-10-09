Knoxville Police searching for burglary suspect that took credit cards from car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Knoxville Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car in North Knoxville and stealing credit cards. The department says he then used the credit cards at the Pilot convenience stores on North Broadway and Tazewell Pike.

He was seen on surveillance video driving off in a red Ford Mustang. If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect. The unknown male burglarized a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue and then used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores. The suspect was with the pictured red Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/wlm2jmQzYd — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 9, 2020

