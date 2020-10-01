Knoxville Police searching for car theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a car in North Knoxville.
Knoxville Police say a man stole a blue Nissan Sentra in the 100 block of Baxter Avenue. The car was running and the suspect drove off with the vehicle. If you can identify the man or have information that will help KPD identify the suspect, call 865-215-7212.
