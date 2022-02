KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Keyara Fine was last seen sometime after midnight Saturday leaving a home in the 100 block of E. Young High Pike in South Knoxville.

Fine is about 5-foot-1 and weighs 105 pounds. She has hazel eyes and braces. She was wearing a hoodie and Jordan Air Force shoes with orange laces.

Anyone who sees Fine or has information about her location is asked to call 911.