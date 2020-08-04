Knoxville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Patiecents Ray Harrell left her home in the 700 block of Glenoaks Drive between 10 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Harrell, who goes by Ray, is approximately 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes.
She is said to frequently wear a purple toboggan-style hat with “Lucky” lettered on it as well as a black choker around her neck. Harrell took a pink backpack and her purple BMX bike with handlebar-mounted breaks and rear footpegs when she left.
If anyone sees her, they are urged to call 911. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 865-215-7212.
