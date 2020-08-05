Knoxville Police searching for missing 13-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The search continues Wednesday morning for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Knoxville Police say 13-year-old Patiecents Ray Harrell left her home on Glen Oaks Drive sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said she goes by her middle name, ”Ray”.
Harrell is described as 5’1” and 130 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a purple toboggan-style hat with “Lucky” lettered on it as well as a black choker around her neck.
Harrell took a pink backpack and her purple BMX bike with handlebar-mounted breaks and rear foot pegs when she left.
If anyone sees her, they’re urged to call 865-215-7212.
