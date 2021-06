KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old who was last seen May 25.

Kaylee Nicole Jones, 14, left 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot two weeks ago. Jones is described as around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with blue eyes and black/pink hair.

Help us locate missing Kaylee Nicole Jones, who left 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on May 25. Kaylee, 14, is about 5’6” and 200lbs with blue eyes & brown hair. If anyone sees Kaylee, they are urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with info on Kaylee's whereabouts should call 865-215-6813. pic.twitter.com/oNJdBaNH7G — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 7, 2021

Anyone with info on Kaylee’s whereabouts should call 865-215-6813.