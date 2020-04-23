Knoxville Police searching for missing 17-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking for help from the pubic in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old.

According to the Knoxville Police Department Brandi Bane went missing late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning from South Knoxville near Blount Avenue.

She left on foot in an unknown direction of travel and is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, black and pink shoes, and a blue and gray coat. She may also be carrying a pink backpack.

If you know about Brandi’s whereabouts or have information on her location you are asked to call 911.

LATEST STORIES