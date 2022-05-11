KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that a man who had been reported missing has been found safe.

Officers were searching 19-year-old Dawayn Jamison after he had last been seen when he left his Hazen Street home around 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10. Jamison, who is autistic, has since been found safe and returned to his home.

“Thank you for helping spread the word,” Knoxville Police wrote after announcing he had been found.

Photos from: Knoxville Police Department

Photos from: Knoxville Police Department

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.