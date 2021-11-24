KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man with dementia, who was last seen on Nov. 23.

KPD says William Rodgers was last seen by a friend at around noon on Tuesday off of Thorngrove Pike. Rodgers’ truck, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with TN tag 055-KDZ was spotted near Walmart on Parkside Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you have seen him or his truck, or know his whereabouts you’re asked to reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 TIPS app.





