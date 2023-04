Hughes, 57, is missing and endangered. Knoxville Police are asking the public to help find him.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Sunday evening.

Eddie Hughes, 57, walks with a cane. He is 5’10” tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Hughes was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment on Rocky View Way, just off I-640 near Dutch Valley Drive in Knoxville. He was reported missing Monday morning.

Eddie Hughes, missing and endangered. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

If you see Hughes, Knoxville Police ask that you call 911 immediately.