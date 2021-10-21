KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in finding Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr., 75. He went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on October 18 and was reported missing Thursday.

Standridge reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen driving a silver 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag and a chrome step bar. He is approximately 6’3 and 235 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone who sees Jess is urged to call 911 immediately.

