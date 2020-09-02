KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to KPD, Miles Brock left on foot from his residence in the 300 block of Iroquois Avenue at around noon Monday, Aug. 31. Investigators say they have followed several leads to locate Miles, but have been unsuccessful so far.
Miles, is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and white flip flops. He also has a blue nose piercing.
If anyone sees Miles, they are urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.
LATEST STORIES
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- Mexican ‘federales’ refuse to investigate organized criminal groups, Chihuahua AG says
- Knoxville Police searching for missing teen last seen Monday afternoon
- Police searching for Kentucky convict who escaped from halfway house
- No students injured in Anderson County school bus accident