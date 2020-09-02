Knoxville Police searching for missing teen last seen Monday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to KPD, Miles Brock left on foot from his residence in the 300 block of Iroquois Avenue at around noon Monday, Aug. 31. Investigators say they have followed several leads to locate Miles, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Miles Brock was last seen wearing this outfit. (Photo: KPD)

Miles, is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and white flip flops. He also has a blue nose piercing.

If anyone sees Miles, they are urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.

The KPD is seeking assistance from the public to locate missing 16-year-old Miles Brock. Miles left on foot from his residence in the 300 block of Iroquois Ave. around 12 p.m. on 8/31/20. If anyone sees Miles, they are urged to call 911 immediately https://t.co/1jo3JO9yqe pic.twitter.com/4W1tUy5aqv — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 2, 2020

LATEST STORIES