Knoxville Police searching for missing woman who could be in danger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who they say could be in danger.

Desheena Kyle, 26, was reported missing on June 28, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 23. Kyle, who is missing from Wilson Road, is around 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information you’re asked to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers or call the hotline at 1-800-222-8477. If you see Kyle, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.