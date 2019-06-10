Knoxville police searching for owner of pontoon boat lost on Chapman Highway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Knoxville Police Department [ + - ] Video

The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the owner of a pontoon boat after tweeting out about a boat lost on a local highway.

They say the 20-foot boat was found last night on Chapman Highway near Lippencott. No word yet on a possible owner or how that boat got there.

They say if the boat belongs to you it can be picked up at the department's impound lot.