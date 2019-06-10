Local News

Knoxville police searching for owner of pontoon boat lost on Chapman Highway

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:18 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:18 AM EDT

The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the owner of a pontoon boat after tweeting out about a boat lost on a local highway.

They say the 20-foot boat was found last night on Chapman Highway near Lippencott. No word yet on a possible owner or how that boat got there.

They say if the boat belongs to you it can be picked up at the department's impound lot. 

