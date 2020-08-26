Knoxville Police searching for suspected porch pirate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is working to identify a man whom they say stole a package off a front porch.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the man took the package from the porch of a home located in the 100 block of Overbrook Drive on Monday.

If you know who he is, you’re asked to call KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

(Image via KPD)

