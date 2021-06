KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected burglar.

KPD says the man committed a car burglary on Summit Hill Drive before he entered a common area and took someone’s silver and black bicycle. He also took a backpack from another vehicle that contained a handgun.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.