Knoxville Police searching for suspects after vandals spray paint Cumberland Avenue garage

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with defacing a Cumberland Avenue parking garage.

Knoxville Police say the walls and other items were spray-painted at the parking garage at 1830 Cumberland Ave.

The suspects’ pictures were released on the KPD Facebook page. If you know who they are you are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s Crime Hotline, 865-215-7212.

LATEST STORIES