Knoxville Police searching for theft, assault suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a man they say stole from a store and assaulted an employee after he was confronted.
Knoxville Police said on Monday the incident happened at the Bed Bath and Beyond store on Washington Pike. A woman was with the suspect at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7137.
