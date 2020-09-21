Knoxville Police searching for theft, assault suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a man they say stole from a store and assaulted an employee after he was confronted.

Knoxville Police said on Monday the incident happened at the Bed Bath and Beyond store on Washington Pike. A woman was with the suspect at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7137.

