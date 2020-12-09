Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect caught on camera at car wash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking the public to help find a theft suspect.

Knoxville Police say Vol Auto Wash, 2350 Magnolia Ave., was broken into last weekend. Photos of the suspect were taken from a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.