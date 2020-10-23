Knoxville Police searching for trio of suspects from Oct. 17 disturbance at 17th Street apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Violent Crimes Unit investigators are trying to identify three individuals associated with a large disturbance that occurred Oct. 17 near Cumberland Avenue.

Knoxville Police responded to The Standard on 17th Street just before 3 a.m. where they say gunshots were reportedly fired. Blood was found outside of an apartment but when officers conducted a safety sweep, no victims were found.

Anyone with information concerning any of the three subjects is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.