The Knoxville Police Department is seeking information on a man suspected of shoplifting at a local Walmart.

Surveillance video at the Walmart on Kinzel Way shows a suspect believed to have shoplifted on Sunday, June 23.

If you any information regarding the suspect, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.