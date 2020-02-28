Knoxville Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking information identifying a suspect in a theft.

On Feb. 16, a theft that occurred at the Walmart on Kinzel Way off Millertown Pike in East Knoxville. The man seen below is a suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. The case number is 20-006634. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

