Knoxville Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking information identifying a suspect in a theft.
On Feb. 16, a theft that occurred at the Walmart on Kinzel Way off Millertown Pike in East Knoxville. The man seen below is a suspect.
If you have any information you are asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. The case number is 20-006634. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
