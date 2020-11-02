Knoxville Police searching for woman in connection with robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights Knoxville_220277

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a woman they say has a connection with a recent robbery.

Details about location and time were not given. Anyone with information about the woman are asked to call the Knoxville Police Violent Crimes Unit at 865-215-7137. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter