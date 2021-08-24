Knoxville Police second-in-command on paid suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department Deputy Chief Ron Green has been placed on paid administrative leave. No reason for the suspension has been released.

Fraternal Order of Police President Keith Lyon says Green has filed paperwork requesting an attorney provided by the Police Union.

At this time, the reasoning behind Green’s administrative leave is unknown. WATE 6 On Your Side is still working to learn more about what prompted KPD’s actions.

Green has served in the department since 1993. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2018 to replace Eve Thomas, who became the first woman to lead the Knoxville Police Department.