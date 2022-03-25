KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Byron Edwards, 30, of Knoxville, went missing from the 2300 block of Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 when he walked away from that location in an unknown direction of travel.

His last known address was on Texas Avenue. He is described as standing 6’1″ tall, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A KPD release said Edwards has various medical conditions and he has been without medication for his medical conditions for six days.

Anyone who sees Edwards should call 911 immediately. While anyone who may have information on his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Any additional updates will be released on Knoxville Police Department social media pages.