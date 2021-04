KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Robert Milka.

Milka was reported missing from Bell Walker’s Crossing Apartments near Gallaher View and was last seen on the afternoon of April 15.

Milka was last wearing a red fire department sweatshirt.

If you see Milka, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information concerning his whereabouts call 865-215-7212.