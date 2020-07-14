KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to focus its efforts and asking the public for information in the unsolved 2009 murder of 23-year-old Gina Thacker.

On Feb. 8, 2009, KPD investigators responded to 3504 Oak Branch Circle off Valley View Drive in North Knoxville, where Thacker was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased. Over 11 years later, the case is still open and there remain no suspects or leads.

On the night of her murder, investigators determined that Gina left Spicy’s off Emory Road alone at around 2 a.m. Two hours later, she was found shot to death in her vehicle at the Valley Oaks Apartment complex, where she had no known connections.

Evidence at the scene points to a likely robbery. A green purse strap was found in the parking lot just outside of the driver’s side door of the victim’s car, indicating that there was likely a struggle of some kind. There is also the possibility that she had a passenger in her vehicle prior to the murder as the passenger seat was reclined back. Officers also located drug paraphernalia in the course of their investigation.

Despite numerous, thorough canvases of the area, which included a search of the area dumpsters and woods, Gina’s phone, purse or personal effects were never recovered.

There were no cameras at the apartment complex at the time of the murder, nor did any witnesses come forward with information at any point during the investigation. There was minimal physical evidence as investigators only recovered a few fingerprints off the car, all of which belonged to the victim or first responders.

