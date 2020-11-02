Knoxville Police: Sex offender operation leads to child pornography arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A registered sex offender has been arrested on child pornography charges after a sex offender operation by the Knoxville Police Department.

Jeff Phillips, 59, was arrested after a search of his residence and computer by Knoxville Police led to the discovery of child pornography. Phillips has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Knoxville Police Department conducted around 80 compliance reviews on sex offenders residing within the city as part of its Halloween sex offender operation. That number represented a substantial increase from 2019, when KPD officers completed around 50 compliance reviews during Halloween week.

The operation led to numerous pending sex offender registry violations on offenders residing within the city. Those possible violations will be reviewed for prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a true team effort,” Knoxville Police investigator Evan Thornton said. “Everyone involved was vital to our mission of keeping the children of Knoxville safe.”

