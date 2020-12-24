Knoxville Police successfully trial body cameras, all officers to be equipped

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three months after receiving its first shipment of body-worn cameras, Knoxville Police Department said they have successfully tested the equipment.

Knoxville Police said the first 50 bodycams have been successfully tested in the field as well as new in-car camera systems. Posts on social media said the department recently received the remaining 300 camera systems.

KPD said the 300 camera systems will be installed and deployed to all remaining uniformed officers soon.