Knoxville Police: Suspect sought in North Sixth Avenue burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators are working to identify a man suspected of committing a burglary along North Sixth Avenue.

According to the Knoxville Police Department’s Facebook page, Patricial Nash Designs was burglarized recently.

If you have any information on the burglary or the suspect, you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

