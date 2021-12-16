KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police’s Special Crimes Unit is continuing its search for Lan Nguyen who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Knoxville Police shared that investigators have received several credible tips from the public that have proved helpful and they are pursuing all possible leads. At this time, they do not have any physical evidence to indicate foul play.

Thursday, the KPD drone team conducted an aerial search of the area surrounding Aventine Northshore, Nguyen’s last known whereabouts, in an attempt to find any evidence of her disappearance.

Investigators continue to seek any information regarding Lan’s whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance. Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.