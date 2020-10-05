Knoxville Police wants to remind you to lock your car doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lock your car doors! That’s the message from Knoxville Police Department after surveillance video showed people checking door handles in a parking lot near the University of Tennessee’s campus.

The men in the video were looking for an easy opportunities to steal from a car; fortunately, all of those cars were locked, but that’s often not the case.

KPD says they’ve seen a recent rise in car burglaries and the overwhelming majority of those burglaries are from unlocked cars.

It may sound like common sense, but KPD says to lock your doors, take your keys, and push those personal possessions/items out of view.

