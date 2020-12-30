Knoxville Police warn of stimulus check scams as millions of Americans await their $600 aid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department wants you to be aware of a possible scam for those waiting on the second round of stimulus payments.

The Knoxville Police Department says scammers may be on the prowl just like they were during the first round of stimulus check distribution.

Here’s what to look out for:

If someone asks you to sign over a payment to them, don’t do it.

If someone asks for your personal information or banking information to speed up your payment, it’s a scam.

Scammers may even mail a fake check, with a strange amount, in the hopes the payment will bounce and they’ll have your info.

The IRS reminds that you don’t need to do anything to get that payment. It is sent to you through direct deposit, or by mail, depending on how you did your 2019 taxes.