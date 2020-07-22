Demolition at future Knoxville Public Safety Complex site on schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress is being made on the Knoxville Public Safety Complex, the future site for the combined city police, fire, city court and pension systems facility in the works.

The demolition and construction project has been in the works for 22 weeks.

As WATE 6 On Your Side has reported, the City of Knoxville is investing $40M to reconstruct vacant buildings on the former Tennova hospital site right off of Broadway in North Knoxville.

This week, officials say a high reach excavator was brought in to help tear down the C-Wing Patient Tower of the Old Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The Central Wing was torn down last week, with crews tearing out interior back in early June.

The $40M transformation will take at least another year and a half, scheduled to be finished by 2022.

To say up to date on this project, follow this link.

